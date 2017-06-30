Greatest hot-dog eater defends Nathan's crown on July 4 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather The greatest American champion of the most singularly American contest in all of competitive sport will put his title on the line on the 239th birthday of America, where people like to eat a lot. Joey "Jaws" Chestnut, born in the hills of Kentucky but hailing from San Jose, CA, last year ate an astounding 70 hotdogs in 10 minutes and won back the mustard belt from Matt Stonie, who last year broke his 8-year stranglehold on the title only days after Chestnut's fiancee dumped him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.