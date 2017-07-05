German aerospace companies visit Sikorsky's West Palm Beach facility
Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, recently hosted leading German aerospace companies that have engineering, manufacturing and maintenance, repair, overhaul expertise. Attendees were there to discuss the new Marine CH-53K King Stallion helicopter and the German Air Force "Schwerer Transporthubschrauber" Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jul 3
|Sunnysideup
|428
|FHP Troop L under investigation by Internal Aff... (Dec '09)
|Jul 2
|Linford
|8
|Veteran in desperate need
|Jun 29
|Veteran supporter
|1
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Jun 28
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC