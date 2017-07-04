Forecasters say tropical system could form within next 24 hours

National Hurricane Center forecasters said in their 8 a.m. update Tuesday that the low pressure system located about 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands could become a tropical depression or storm within the next 24 hours. The system remains more than 3,000 miles from West Palm Beach and if it ever threatens the U.S. mainland, wouldn't approach until next week at the earliest.

