Forecasters say tropical system could form within next 24 hours
National Hurricane Center forecasters said in their 8 a.m. update Tuesday that the low pressure system located about 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands could become a tropical depression or storm within the next 24 hours. The system remains more than 3,000 miles from West Palm Beach and if it ever threatens the U.S. mainland, wouldn't approach until next week at the earliest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Sunnysideup
|428
|FHP Troop L under investigation by Internal Aff... (Dec '09)
|Sun
|Linford
|8
|Veteran in desperate need
|Jun 29
|Veteran supporter
|1
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Jun 28
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC