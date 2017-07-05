Football recruiting: Oxbridge Academy Ath C.J. Smith decommits from Florida Gators
Oxbridge Academy defensive back C. J. Smith during spring football practice at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida on April 24. "After talking it over with my family and coaches, I feel like it would be in my best interests to decommit from the University of Florida," Smith wrote on a Twitter post. "Also, I would like to thank coach Jim McElwain and his entire coaching staff for believing in me and my athletic abilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jul 3
|Sunnysideup
|428
|FHP Troop L under investigation by Internal Aff... (Dec '09)
|Jul 2
|Linford
|8
|Veteran in desperate need
|Jun 29
|Veteran supporter
|1
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Jun 28
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC