Football recruiting: Oxbridge Academy...

Football recruiting: Oxbridge Academy Ath C.J. Smith decommits from Florida Gators

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Oxbridge Academy defensive back C. J. Smith during spring football practice at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida on April 24. "After talking it over with my family and coaches, I feel like it would be in my best interests to decommit from the University of Florida," Smith wrote on a Twitter post. "Also, I would like to thank coach Jim McElwain and his entire coaching staff for believing in me and my athletic abilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Jul 3 Sunnysideup 428
FHP Troop L under investigation by Internal Aff... (Dec '09) Jul 2 Linford 8
Veteran in desperate need Jun 29 Veteran supporter 1
paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13) Jun 28 Been there 36
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) Jun 27 BECHT is a rodent 151
News Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa Jun 24 BB Board 2
News Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08) Jun 23 Reality77 415
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,217 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC