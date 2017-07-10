Feds covering for paid FBI informant accused of running 'stranded traveler' scam
An FBI informant who helped nab three Florida ISIS supporters was a convicted fraudster who continued to swindle people while working with federal law enforcement, the Intercept reports . Mohammed Agbareia became an FBI informant after a 2006 conviction on federal fraud charges in Alabama, according to the Sun Sentinel .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami-Dade to Vote on a Conversion Therapy Ban ...
|1 hr
|Earl
|3
|Veteran in desperate need
|Jul 7
|IraqVet
|2
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jul 3
|Sunnysideup
|428
|FHP Troop L under investigation by Internal Aff... (Dec '09)
|Jul 2
|Linford
|8
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Jun 28
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|150
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC