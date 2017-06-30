City of West Palm Beach Hosts Residents for Downtown Traffic Mobility Study
West Palm Beach taking steps to improve traffic mobility, evaluating new technology to improve traffic concerns for residents using Okeechobee Boulevard. WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, U.S.A., July 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of the Okeechobee corridor was mapped, and a vision created and presented during the four-day Okeechobee Corridor Public Meeting and Charrette on June 12-15, 2017 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach , FL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|Sunnysideup
|428
|FHP Troop L under investigation by Internal Aff... (Dec '09)
|17 hr
|Linford
|8
|Veteran in desperate need
|Jun 29
|Veteran supporter
|1
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Jun 28
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC