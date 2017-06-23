Church puts 'Holy Grill' kitchen on wheels to feed the homeless
The Holy Grill of St. Nicholas serves dinner at the St. Lawrence Homeless Day Chapel in Pompano Beach. They serve breakfast and dinner in three places throughout the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veteran in desperate need
|1 hr
|IraqVet
|2
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jul 3
|Sunnysideup
|428
|FHP Troop L under investigation by Internal Aff... (Dec '09)
|Jul 2
|Linford
|8
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Jun 28
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC