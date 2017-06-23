Church puts 'Holy Grill' kitchen on w...

Church puts 'Holy Grill' kitchen on wheels to feed the homeless

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Holy Grill of St. Nicholas serves dinner at the St. Lawrence Homeless Day Chapel in Pompano Beach. They serve breakfast and dinner in three places throughout the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Veteran in desperate need 1 hr IraqVet 2
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Jul 3 Sunnysideup 428
FHP Troop L under investigation by Internal Aff... (Dec '09) Jul 2 Linford 8
paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13) Jun 28 Been there 36
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) Jun 27 BECHT is a rodent 151
News Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa Jun 24 BB Board 2
News Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08) Jun 23 Reality77 415
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC