You can now pay by mobile app at downtown Delray's parking garages
The city of Delray Beach now allows mobile payment at its two downtown parking garages - the Old School Square garage on Swinton and Atlantic avenues and the Federspiel garage on Southwest First Avenue just south of Atlantic. You can pay using the Parkmobile smartphone application, the same mobile app used in downtown West Palm Beach.
Read more at Palm Beach Post.
