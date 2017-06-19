WFTL/West Palm Beach's Rich Stevens Back In Hospital
ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WFTL-A/WEST PALM BEACH-FORT LAUDERDALE host RICH STEVENS has landed back in the hospital for treatment of a skin disorder. STEVENS, who has been off the air at WFTL since is back at DELRAY MEDICAL CENTER in DELRAY BEACH, FL, where he recently spent time in intensive care for treatment of a blood clot on the brain and related symptoms; his latest diagnosis is for Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare disorder.
