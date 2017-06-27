West Palm mayor in Washington
West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio is in the nation's capital to push for federal money to help with several projects. The mayor has meetings with local lawmakers Rep. Lois Frankel and Rep. Alcee Hastings.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|5 hr
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
