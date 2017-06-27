West Palm mayor in Washington

West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio is in the nation's capital to push for federal money to help with several projects. The mayor has meetings with local lawmakers Rep. Lois Frankel and Rep. Alcee Hastings.

