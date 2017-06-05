West Palm man accused of stabbing mom in throat; child calls 911
A 24-year-old West Palm Beach man is accused of stabbing his mother in the throat, according to a city police report made public Thursday. A 4-year-old child whom police say Casey Riviera had locked in a bedroom during the attack is credited with calling 911 after discovering the woman had been attacked.
