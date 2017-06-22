West Palm Beach VA Medical Center hosts Town Hall, Assistance Fair
The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center encourages area veterans to learn about available programs by attending a town hall. Executives at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center will share information about the facility and services, and they welcome feedback from veterans, at the Town Hall and Assistance Fair on Thursday, June 29, from 2-4 p.m. The medical center is at 7305 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach.
