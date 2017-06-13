West Palm Beach man fans latest Trump-Mueller rumor
West Palm Beach resident Christopher Ruddy , the CEO of Newsmax Media, sent the Washington rumor mill spinning on Monday when he told PBS that President Donald Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller . "I think he's considering, perhaps, terminating the special counsel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|13 hr
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|23 hr
|Craig
|76
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC