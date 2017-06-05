Two South Florida Deals, And Texas And Minnesota FMs Change Hands

JVC MEDIA OF SOUTH FLA, LLC makes it official by filing with the FCC to sell Oldies WBGF /BELLE GLADE, FL to ZOO COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $1.1 million. The deal will reportedly see the station simulcast Dance WZFL/ISLAMORADA, FL-W228BV-W228BY-WHYI-HD2/MIAMI and the Oldies format move to a translator in WEST PALM BEACH.

