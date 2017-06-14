Two more Wawa locations to open in Palm Beach County on Thursday
The new Wawa on 3950 South Congress Avenue in Palm Springs is the first of three new stores that will have their grand openings today in Palm Beach County. Wawa will hold grand opening ceremonies on Thursday at locations in West Palm Beach and Greenacres, bringing the brand's total number of stores in the county to five.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|14 hr
|Parent
|4
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Tue
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|2
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Craig
|76
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC