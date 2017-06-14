Two more Wawa locations to open in Pa...

Two more Wawa locations to open in Palm Beach County on Thursday

Read more: Palm Beach Post

The new Wawa on 3950 South Congress Avenue in Palm Springs is the first of three new stores that will have their grand openings today in Palm Beach County. Wawa will hold grand opening ceremonies on Thursday at locations in West Palm Beach and Greenacres, bringing the brand's total number of stores in the county to five.

