Trump earned more at Mar-a-Lago, from 'Art of the Deal,' financial disclosure form shows
The disclosure form, which totals 98 pages, is the third submitted by Trump to OGE since declaring his candidacy two years ago. The report includes lists of positions held outside the government, assets, and ranges of income and outstanding liabilities, among other details.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Sun
|Coward cops
|1
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 16
|BB Board
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 16
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 14
|Parent
|4
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Craig
|76
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC