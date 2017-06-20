Trump: China's pressure on North Kore...

Trump: China's pressure on North Korea 'has not worked out'

Read more: The Washington Post

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during dinner at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Fla. President Trump on Tuesday appeared to lose faith in China's ability to pressure North Korea to curb its abusive behavior, throwing into question how his administration plans to contain the rogue nation's growing nuclear threat.

