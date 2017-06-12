Trainer Discusses Devon Alexander's P...

Trainer Discusses Devon Alexander's Personal Demons, Comeback

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

In this two part Q&A, world class trainer Kevin Cunningham opens up on the personal demons that his fighter, three-time champion Devon Alexander , went through and how he is close to returning to the ring after kicking a two and a half year prescription drug addiction that began after his dominant victory over former champion Marcos Maidana. BoxingScene.com: How is it going Kevin? I see Devon has been back in camp down in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) 7 hr Musikologist 9
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago Wed Parent 4
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 13 Det Mel Bernstein... 2
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Jun 12 Craig 76
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) May 28 I am his son 38
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC