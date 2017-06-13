Today: Gov. Rick Scott, House Speaker Corcoran - celebrate' in West Palm Beach

Gov. Rick Scott will be in suburban West Palm Beach this morning with House Speaker Richard Corcoran , R-Land-O'Lakes, as part of a five-city "Fighting for Florida's Future Victory" tour to "celebrate" passage of Florida's 2017-18 budget . Scott and Corcoran will be at the South Florida Water Management District headquarters at 11 a.m. after a scheduled earlier stop in Miami.

