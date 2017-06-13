Today: Gov. Rick Scott, House Speaker Corcoran - celebrate' in West Palm Beach
Gov. Rick Scott will be in suburban West Palm Beach this morning with House Speaker Richard Corcoran , R-Land-O'Lakes, as part of a five-city "Fighting for Florida's Future Victory" tour to "celebrate" passage of Florida's 2017-18 budget . Scott and Corcoran will be at the South Florida Water Management District headquarters at 11 a.m. after a scheduled earlier stop in Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|Craig
|76
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 9
|OCD Trump
|1
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC