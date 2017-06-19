Tiger Woods: 'Alcohol Was Not Involved' in Arrest
Tiger Woods , whose dominance in golf gave way several years ago to missteps and misfortune away from the course, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Monday. Woods was taken into custody at 3 a.m. in Jupiter, Fla., according to WPTV-TV of West Palm Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Sun
|Coward cops
|1
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 16
|BB Board
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 16
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 14
|Parent
|4
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Craig
|76
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC