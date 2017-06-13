Thousands dance, cheer and celebrate LGBT pride at Wilton Manors Stonewall Parade

Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community turned out in fabulous festooned force along Wilton Drive late Saturday afternoon to celebrate LGBT pride at the 18th annual Stonewall Parade and Festival in Wilton Manors. Revelers watched from balconies adorned with rainbow flags as dozens of flashy floats rolled down the parade route to thumping music, presented by a drag queen adorned in rainbow gear.

