The last time it hit 100 degrees in West Palm Beach
A heat wave is cooking the southwest, with the temperature in Phoenix reaching 108 degrees Thursday, and Death Valley taking the heat top spot with 114 degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|5 hr
|BB Board
|1
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|7 hr
|Trump is a joke
|4
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|9
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 14
|Parent
|4
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Craig
|76
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC