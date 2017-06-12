Tampa neo-Nazi wanted to target 'power lines, nuclear reactors and...
Brandon Russell had bomb-making materials in his apartment because he wanted to "kill civilians and target locations like power lines, nuclear reactors, and synagogues," according to a federal court document filed by prosecutors late Monday. That assertion is based on law enforcement interviews with Devon Arthurs, one of Russell's three roommates who is accused of killing the other two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 9
|OCD Trump
|1
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC