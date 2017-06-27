Tampa Gas Prices At A 12-Year Low

18 hrs ago

A new report released overnight by AAA shows the average price of gas is at the lowest it has been in the last 12 years. U.S. gas prices are averaging $2.33 since June 1, which is the lowest gas price average since 2005 when it was $2.13.

