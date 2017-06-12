"Tact is for people who aren't witty ...

"Tact is for people who aren't witty enough to be sarcastic"

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Big Apple

Listen to Robert Emmerich introduce The Big Apple , a hit song from 1937. Music written by Bob and performed by Tommy Dorsey's Clambake Seven with Bob on piano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Apple.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... 1 hr Cro Cops cup 3
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) 14 hr Musikologist 9
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago Wed Parent 4
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Jun 12 Craig 76
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) May 28 I am his son 38
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,496 • Total comments across all topics: 281,795,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC