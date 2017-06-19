Six Florida insurers return to Florida Obamacare market in 2018
Big drama in Washington over the future of health care will not stop six companies from returning to Florida's Affordable Care Act individual marketplace in 2018, according to a summary from state officials Thursday. And an average requested rate increase of 17.8 percent among a total of nine insurers offering ACA-compliant plans comes in slightly below last year's approved average hike statewide of 19.1 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|20 hr
|Tarah
|150
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Sat
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Fri
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Fri
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Visitor
|427
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 20
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC