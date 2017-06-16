Should We Be Worried About Tinsley Mo...

Should We Be Worried About Tinsley Mortimer On RHONY?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Refinery 29

At the start of Real Housewives Of New York season 9, I noted how much the long-in-the-tooth reality show needed a shake up in the form of Tinsley Mortimer . After watching some combination of Bethenny Frankel, LuAnn D'Agostino, and Ramona Singer feud over glasses of pinot grigio for almost a decade, the series needed some new, young blood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar Wed The Mick 2
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 20 Det Mel Bernstein... 5
News Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ... Jun 18 Coward cops 1
News Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa Jun 16 BB Board 1
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) Jun 15 Musikologist 9
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago Jun 14 Parent 4
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Jun 12 Craig 76
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,541 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC