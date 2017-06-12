Scott brings 'victory tour' to Jackso...

Scott brings 'victory tour' to Jacksonville Beach

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Gov. Rick Scott celebrates with supporters inside Angie's Subs in Jacksonville Beach, while outside protesters voice their displeasure for House Bill 7069. If it becomes law, the bill would shift some state and federal money from public to charter schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago 36 min Parent 4
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Tue Det Mel Bernstein... 2
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Mon Craig 76
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) May 28 I am his son 38
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,273 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC