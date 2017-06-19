Revisit Our 1997 Missy Elliott Supa Dupa Fly Feature: "Play Missy For Me"
"Beep-beep / Oooh got the keys to the jeep / Vrrrroomm." I'm drivin' to the beach-actually a man-made island inside Palm Beach Ocean Studios in West Palm Beach Florida-for the taping of Lil' Kim's video "Not Tonight."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spin.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|12 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|Visitor
|427
|Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
|Jun 21
|The Mick
|2
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 20
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Jun 18
|Coward cops
|1
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 16
|BB Board
|1
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC