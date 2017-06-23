Rep. Brian Mast questions former Brightline head about financing, safety
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast questioned former All Aboard Florida head Michael Reininger during a federal subcommittee hearing Thursday to discuss the "challenges and opportunities" facing intercity passenger rail projects. In a five-minute exchange that Mast posted on his YouTube channel , the Republican lawmaker from Palm City raised questions about the financing of All Aboard's Brightline project and the safety of aging railroad bridges in his district.
