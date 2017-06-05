Prosecutor: Woman sought her husband's 'destruction'

Dalia Dippolito, of a former Florida escort accused of soliciting a hitman to kill her newlywed husband, sits in court during the third day of jury selection in her third retrial, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Her 2009 arrest gained international attention when video of the alleged solicitation became an internet sensation and appeared on the TV shows "Cops" and "20/20."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.