Politico: Melania Trump Moving to D.C. June 14
The First Lady was staying in New York through the end of son Barron's school year but is set to move to Washington on June 14, sources told Politico. "The move helps to give the impression that the president is currently in a stable, solid marriage and that his home life is under control," said Katherine Jellison, who specializes in first lady studies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|May 24
|Voo Doo Victim
|6
|Free Relationship Classes
|May 22
|SmartPBC
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC