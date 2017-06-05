Police Apply Controversial 'Runaway' Label To Missing Twin Sisters
Twin 12-year-old sisters Nicolette and Rickhia McClam have been missing since Tuesday. Yet Florida police have labeled them runaways and said they are not victims of an abduction - despite not knowing their whereabouts.
