Peggy Adams Animal Rescue offers dog flu vaccine
The Peggy Adams Animal Rescue , located at 3100/3200 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach, will have a supply of the dog flu vaccination available for $25. Seven cases were confirmed this week by the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine.
