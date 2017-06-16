Packed workshop hears bevy of potential fixes for Okeechobee corridor jams
A receptive group of 300 West Palm Beach residents packed a convention center workshop Thursday night to hear consultants lay out potential solutions to downtown's busiest and most vexing entryway, the Okeechobee Boulevard corridor. The consultants, a team assembled by Alta Planning + Design, laid out a bevy of long- and short-term options, from depressing the Tri-Rail tracks to adding roundabouts, turning the Tent Site into a transit hub for better bus routes, creating Clear Lake bike trails that more easily access downtown and Flagler Drive, eliminating or narrowing lanes and reconfiguring intersections to slow traffic and ease pedestrian crossings.
