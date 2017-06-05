New Game: TS: Miami Commuter Rail F40PHL-2

The F40PHL-2 diesel locomotive is perfect for commuter services in sunny South Florida, and is now here for Train Simulator, complete with bi-level commuter coaches and driveable cab car. The F40PHL-2 is among the most unique and fascinating locomotives found in the U. S. While similar in design and purpose to the famed Electro-Motive F40PH diesel, the F40PHL-2 model was custom-built in 1988 for South Florida's Tri-Rail commuter agency by locomotive remanufacturer Morrison-Knudsen, a firm also known as a construction and engineering company, building such famed infrastructure projects as the Hoover Dam and the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.