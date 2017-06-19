Neil Gorusch Is Selling His Colorado Ranch
Neil Gorsuch was formally welcomed to the Supreme Court as the newest Justice last Thursday , and now he's preparing to say goodbye to his life in Colorado. President Donald Trump's Supreme Court appointee has listed his four-bedroom, five-bathroom property near Boulder, and the buyer should definitely be equestrian inclined.
