Man recording kid at zoo confronted, not charged
The man can be seen standing behind garbage cans with his cell phone out, pointed at the little girl in the fountain area in her bathing suit. NewsChannel 5 has obtained a report done by West Palm Beach police, which identifies the man, but we are choosing not to identify him since police say he did not commit a crime.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|44 min
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Sun
|Coward cops
|1
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 16
|BB Board
|1
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 14
|Parent
|4
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Craig
|76
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
