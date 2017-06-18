Man dead after being thrown from vehi...

A 49-year-old Orange City man is dead after he was thrown from his vehicle and landed under a semi-truck on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, a trooper's crash report states Ramil Medor, 23, of Orlando, was driving his Hyundai Sonata northbound on I-95 in Edgewater at about 12:30 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason, FHP spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Montes said.

