Man dead after being thrown from vehicle and landing under semi-truck in Volusia County, troopers...
A 49-year-old Orange City man is dead after he was thrown from his vehicle and landed under a semi-truck on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, a trooper's crash report states Ramil Medor, 23, of Orlando, was driving his Hyundai Sonata northbound on I-95 in Edgewater at about 12:30 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason, FHP spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Montes said.
