Man convicted in 1984 firebombing death to be resentenced today

A 50-year-old West Palm Beach man, convicted in the 1984 firebombing death of a retired city building inspector , will find out Thursday whether he will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Kevin Nelms , who was 16 when he threw a Molotov cocktail into a pawn shop on 15th Street, killing part-time worker Robert Hansen, Jr., is hoping Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Charles Burton shows him mercy.

