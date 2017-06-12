Man charged with DUI manslaughter for...

Man charged with DUI manslaughter for fatal paramedic crash

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Jupiter police announced on social media that 39-year-old Genaro Ajqui was arrested Thursday after being released from a West Palm Beach hospital. He faces two counts of DUI manslaughter and several other charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13) 10 hr Musikologist 9
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago Wed Parent 4
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 13 Det Mel Bernstein... 2
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) Jun 12 Craig 76
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) May 28 I am his son 38
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,285 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC