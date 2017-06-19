Man arrested for stalking 10-year-old...

Man arrested for stalking 10-year-old girl

A 30-year-old man is facing a felony stalking charge after police say he repeatedly made contact with a 10-year-old girl. On Wednesday, June 21, 2017, an officer responded to an apartment complex on 36th Street in West Palm Beach and spoke to the girl.

