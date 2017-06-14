Man accused of DUI in Jupiter paramedic deaths crash remains hospitalized
Genero D. Ajqui, the driver of a car involved in a Jupiter crash that killed two paramedics on June 1, was in fair condition Wednesday morning at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, said Ryan Lieber, hospital spokesman. Ajqui was drinking alcohol before the crash , according to a report obtained by The Palm Beach Post on Tuesday afternoon.
