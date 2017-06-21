Man, 26, dead after I-95 road rage fight, highway patrol says

A West Palm Beach man who was repeatedly stabbed during a fight on the shoulder of Interstate 95 later died and the other two men involved in the altercation were questioned and released, the Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday. It was about 3 p.m. Tuesday when troopers were called to southbound Interstate 95 just north of Blue Heron Boulevard because of a crash "involving a possible road rage incident," said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.