LGBTQ pride/unity rally held in West Palm Beach
In solidarity with the National Equality March held in Washington D.C., local LGBTQ community members and supporters gathered to promote visibility, unity and pride. Julie Seaver from Compass of the Palm Beaches said, "South Florida and especially West Palm Beach has been at the forefront for anti-discrimination laws protection and benefits for same sex couples and LGBT individuals since 1992.
