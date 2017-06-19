Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar
Miami attorney Michael Higer will be sworn in as the 69th president of The Florida Bar on Friday during the Bar's annual convention at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. West Palm Beach attorney Michelle Suskauer will be sworn in as president-elect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|2 hr
|Det Mel Bernstein...
|5
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Sun
|Coward cops
|1
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 16
|BB Board
|1
|Palm Beach Gardens Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|9
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 14
|Parent
|4
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Craig
|76
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC