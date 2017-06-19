Legal Notebook: New leadership for Th...

Legal Notebook: New leadership for The Florida Bar

11 hrs ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Miami attorney Michael Higer will be sworn in as the 69th president of The Florida Bar on Friday during the Bar's annual convention at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. West Palm Beach attorney Michelle Suskauer will be sworn in as president-elect.

