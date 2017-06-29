Isabel & Ruben Toledo Design New Balanchine's NUTCRACKER at Miami City Ballet
Miami City Ballet's new redesign of the magical George Balanchine 's The Nutcracker will feature enchanting new costumes and sets by the designer-artist power couple Isabel and Ruben Toledo , Balanchine's glorious choreography and Tchaikovsky's beloved score. The production, co-commissioned by The Music Center in Los Angeles, will run at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami from December 15 - 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veteran in desperate need
|12 hr
|Veteran supporter
|1
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
|Baker Act or Not Baker Act
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Jun 23
|Visitor
|427
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC