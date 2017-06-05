Is it really classic rock if the whol...

Is it really classic rock if the whole band isna t there? Foreignera s Lou Gramm wants to know

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Miami Herald

Classic rock and pop fans have long had to struggle with that question because many acts tour with few original members on board. This summer that question is amplified to 11 as lead singers previously in Foreigner , Toto , Journey and Asia band together as The Rock Pack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 9 OCD Trump 1
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago Jun 2 Welcoming Commitee 3
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) May 28 I am his son 38
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia May 24 Voo Doo Victim 6
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,699,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC