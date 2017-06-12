Interfaith service brings people together in WPB
It was all about breaking down barriers and bringing people together at an interfaith service Sunday night in West Palm Beach. As area Muslims celebrate the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque on Purdy Lane, locals of all religions were encouraged to come out and break their religious fast with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Craig
|76
|Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru...
|Jun 9
|OCD Trump
|1
|Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago
|Jun 2
|Welcoming Commitee
|3
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 29
|Lily
|34
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|May 28
|I am his son
|38
|Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
|Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 24
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC