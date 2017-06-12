Interfaith service brings people toge...

Interfaith service brings people together in WPB

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPTV Local News

It was all about breaking down barriers and bringing people together at an interfaith service Sunday night in West Palm Beach. As area Muslims celebrate the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque on Purdy Lane, locals of all religions were encouraged to come out and break their religious fast with them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08) 5 hr Craig 76
News Climate decision could accelerate damage to Tru... Jun 9 OCD Trump 1
Thinking of moving to Boca from Chicago Jun 2 Welcoming Commitee 3
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 29 Lily 34
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) May 28 I am his son 38
Riviera Beach Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
Lake Worth Music Thread (Oct '13) May 24 Musikologist 9
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,383 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC