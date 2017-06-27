'Hurricane Tebow' washes out Tim's Mets debut
A severe thunderstorm rolled through just before first pitch, washing out Tim Tebow's St. Lucie Mets debut at First Data Field. "A whirlwind of rain hitting you in the face," Tebow fan Matthew Callahan, 15, said.
